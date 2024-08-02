Teamsters and Basic Crafts Unions Ratify Contracts

The Teamsters and other Hollywood Basic Crafts unions announced Thursday that they have ratified their new contracts, which provide 7% wage increases across the board.

The five unions — which collectively represent about 8,000 workers — reached a tentative deal on Saturday night with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Teamsters Local 399 fought for double-digit wage increases, along with a ban on driverless trucks and a minimum staffing rule of one driver per truck. But the studios were not willing to break the wage pattern set by SAG-AFTRA last year and by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — annual increases of 7%, 4% and 3.5%.

