‘The Chasm’ Film Adds Georgia-Based Producer Autumn Bailey Ford

The latest developments for the highly anticipated short film “The Chasm” have been announced. This poignant exploration of the complex relationship between parents and their children in the aftermath of trauma, written and directed by Phil Stevens, promises to bring healing and understanding to viewers worldwide.

Award-winning superstar producer Autumn Bailey Ford (“On a Wing and a Prayer”) has joined the team. Her expertise and passion for sharing stories that uplift and give glory to Jesus will undoubtedly elevate the impact of this important project.

The team also shared updates regarding their crowdfunding campaign which successfully surpassed its goal with 107% of the needed funds raised. This overwhelming support demonstrates the community’s belief in the transformative power of this film.

Filming is set to commence in August 2024, with a planned release in January 2025. The team is eager to share this compelling story with audiences everywhere.

Logline: In an attempt to heal their broken relationship, a grieving father takes his hesitant daughter on a hike to her late mother’s favorite spot, where they confront their shared grief and find a path to reconciliation.

“The Chasm” is more than just a film; it’s a catalyst for change. Once completed, it will be utilized by Family Foundations, an international organization dedicated to helping individuals heal from various forms of trauma. This collaboration will ensure that “The Chasm” reaches a global audience, providing tools for parents to reconnect with their children and promote healing within families.

Phil Stevens, the visionary writer and director behind this project, brings his award-winning expertise to “The Chasm.” His previous work, “Something Blue,” earned multiple Telly Awards and the Best Short Film Director award at the 2019 International Christian Film & Music Festival. Stevens shares, “As a father, it is my job to tell my daughters ‘you’re beautiful’, ‘you’re valuable’, ‘you should always be treated with respect and dignity’ and ‘I will NEVER stop pursuing your heart’. This story resonates deeply with me.”

The film stars Phil Stevens, Denise Santos, and Marlee Mattadeen, who have previously collaborated on a film raising $840k towards domestic violence aid. Supporting Stevens behind the scenes are also Emmy-nominated producer Alahna Lark, Jason Fobart, and Mikayla Lebel.

For more entertainment updates, follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter.