The Columbus Film Fund Announces Launch of Local Filmmakers Grant Program

The Columbus Film Fund has announced the launch of its Local Filmmakers
Grant program, aimed at providing a funding resource to Muscogee County-based filmmakers.
Grants of $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000 will be distributed to support individual projects across
various phases, including pre-production, production, and post-production, with final
disbursement upon project completion.
“The Local Filmmakers Grant program underscores our commitment to fostering local talent and
enhancing the vibrant creative community within Muscogee County,” said Columbus Film
Commissioner Joel Slocumb. “We are excited to see the incredible stories that our local
filmmakers will bring to the screen with the help of this grant.”
Applicants who meet the Columbus Film Fund’s established criteria will be eligible for grants,
which will be awarded in three phases to ensure projects meet all required standards at each
stage. This structured distribution method promotes successful project completion and
high-quality film production.
Examples of projects supported by the Local Filmmakers Grant include feature films, short films,
documentaries, and web series by local filmmakers. Eligible projects must be digital media or
productions like motion pictures, TV movies, visual effects, TV pilots, and series (dramas,
comedies, soap operas, telenovelas, miniseries). These grants support creating new works and
capacity-building efforts such as strategic planning, production enhancement, and professional
development for local filmmakers.
The goal of the Columbus Local Film Fund is to grow a sustainable workforce in the film and
entertainment industry. By doing so, the Fund not only supports local talent but contributes
economically to the city, helping to create jobs and support small businesses, ultimately
enhancing the cultural and economic vitality of Columbus.
Grant recipients will include a diverse range of filmmakers, from emerging talents to established
professionals, all contributing to the rich tapestry of Muscogee County’s cultural landscape.
Applications for the Local Filmmakers Grant program are now open and will close on October
15th. Interested filmmakers can find more information and apply through the Columbus Film
Fund’s official website. Details and the application form are available here.