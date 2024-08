“The Gates,” the first new daytime soap opera in a quarter century, will shoot at Assembly Studios in Doraville, a major coup for both the studio and the state.

The CBS series will have a largely African American cast. NBC from 1989 to 1991 aired “Generations,” the first soap that featured a Black family from its inception. The last time a broadcast network debuted a new scripted soap at all was 1999 with “Passions,” which lasted on NBC until 2008.

