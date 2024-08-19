Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

The Next Generation of Coppolas Will Help the Next Generation of Film Fans Discover ‘Megalopolis’

By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Francis Ford Coppola‘s “Megalopolis” is bringing in some extra help for the lead-up to its theatrical release — and the “Godfather” auteur didn’t even have to look outside his own family for it.

The self-financed sci-fi epic, which premiered at Cannes and is set to play the Toronto International Film Festival next month before Lionsgate releases it on September 27, has enlisted Utopia to assist with the film‘s rollout. The boutique distributor, which was founded by Coppola’s nephew Robert Schwartzman, will collaborate with Lionsgate to provide alternative marketing services to help the film reach younger audiences.

Read more at IndieWire.

