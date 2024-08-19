The World Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce a Sneak Preview of “No One Heals Alone”

The World Chamber of Commerce is honored to announce the Sneak Preview of the meaningful documentary, *No One Heals Alone*, which explores the harrowing journeys of Veterans coping with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The film will debut on September 26, 2024 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Bill Moore Student Success Center, Clary Theater.

*NOHA* is a vivid journey through the lives of several Veteran heroes from various military branches, who have been on the front lines and served in conflicts around the world. NOHA describes powerful personal stories of Veterans’ arduous journeys and survival, who have been supported by the “Birdwell Foundation”, an organization rescuing PTSD Veterans. The documentary also highlights innovative therapies and support systems that have proven effective in managing PTSD symptoms, providing hope and practical solutions to Veterans and their families, which is provided by the Birdwell The Foundation. The Foundation assists Veterans to overcome PTSD, and teaches them how to survive the challenging path. The NOHA documentary sheds light on the daily challenges these heroes face in the aftermath of their service, and the resilience they embody in their fight against PTSD. Additionally, NOHA calls for society to focus on the community’s role in healing. Most importantly, the documentary aims to spark conversation and improve the way we support our heroes.

The film is narrated by the “The Godfather” Actor, and NOHA Executive Producer, Joe Mantegna. NOHA Director, Editor and Script Writer, Chris Cibelli, captures the Veterans struggles with PTSD through personal interviews of their heartfelt testimonies, and dynamic footage. NOHA features interviews with Veterans and First Responders, such as Roger Marshall Jr., a former Marine, who survived PTSD, and now is the chairman of the “Birdwell Foundation”, rescuing PTSD Veterans daily. Moreover, NOHA shows interviews with Karmai Marshall, another PTSD survivor, Chief of Auburn, Georgia’s Police Department, Chris Hodge, discussing PTSD for First Responders. Another Executive Producer for NOHA is the “Birdwell Foundation” Founder, Gene Birdwell, who is an advocate for Veteran survivors of PTSD and MST.

Additional Filmmakers for NOHA are Executive Producer, Dan Ramm; Executive Producer and Producer, Solange Warner; Co-Producer, Tasha Cibelli; Music by Mark Kueffner; Music Supervisor, Patrick Avard, Music provided by Level 77, among several other Veteran advocates.

“No One Heals Alone” seeks to bring light on the critical issue of PTSD, among those who serve and protect us,” said Solange Warner, Producer of the NOHA Documentary. “By sharing these stories, we hope to eliminate the stigma around PTSD challenges, and emphasize the important message that healing is a collective journey. Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also to foster a greater support system for our veterans through enhanced community resources.”

*No One Heals Alone* is a valuable film, providing information for anyone seeking to understand or help those affected by PTSD. NOHA explores innovative therapeutic approaches and community support initiatives, that are making a difference in the lives of those affected by PTSD. NOHA invites all viewers to join in the mission to provide ongoing support and resources for veterans facing PTSD challenges. NOHA is more than just a film; it is part of a larger initiative to support and bring hope to PTSD survivors.

**Special Premiere Event Details:**

– **Date:** [September 26,2024]

– **Time:** [6:00 PM]

– **Location:** [Georgia Institute of Technology (GA Tech) Bill Moore Student Success Center, Clary Theater]