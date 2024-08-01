Through the Lens Entertainment and FANGORIA Studios Partner to Produce Films By Legendary Horror Manga Artist Junji Ito

It was announced today (1st August, 2024) – Through the Lens Entertainment (TTLE), a prominent player in the entertainment industry known for its innovative approach to film and media, proudly reports a new partnership with FANGORIA, the iconic brand synonymous with horror culture. This strategic co-development and co-production deal, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in manga horror entertainment, promising enthusiasts and new fans innovation, culturally appropriate new manga films and accurate manga adaptations.

The first three mangas that will be co-developed are from the legendary Japanese horror mangaka/manga author and artist Junji Ito: Bloodsucking Darkness and The Mystery of the Haunted House Part 1 and Part 2.

Through the Lens Entertainment’s partnership with FANGORIA is poised to redefine the horror and manga experience, offering fans an immersive journey into the macabre through motion pictures.

Owner and Filmmaker of Through The Lens Entertainment Aditya Chand said:

“Through the Lens Entertainment are thrilled to be working alongside FANGORIA and the legendary Junji Ito on these new films. Having been born in Kobe, Japan, my love for manga and anime runs deep and has a huge significance for me during my upbringing. Working with a visionary manga creator like Junji, alongside a cornerstone platform of horror culture with FANGORIA, pushes the boundaries of what east-west collaboration can achieve in the modern age. Manga adaptation must be adapted in a culturally sensitive way, where there is a balance of Japanese nuance combined with the sensibilities of innovative horror, allowing for a new cinematic experience for enthusiasts and manga fans.

Armen Aghaeian, SVP of FANGORIA Studios said:

“It’s important to recognize the universal appeal of horror stories; there’s no better way to commence our partnership with Through the Lens Entertainment than with the legendary horror author and artist Junji Ito’s stories. After all, everyone screams in the same language.”

Founded in 1979, FANGORIA is a leading authority in the realm of horror that has been captivating audiences with its gripping content, insightful commentary, and unparalleled dedication to the genre. For decades, it has served as a beacon for horror aficionados, showcasing the latest developments, iconic personalities, and timeless classics that continue to define the landscape of fear.

Horror fans can look forward to a thrilling array of projects, partnerships, and initiatives that promise to redefine the genre for generations to come. With a shared passion for all things macabre, Through the Lens Entertainment and FANGORIA are poised to embark on an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness. Armen Aghaeian, Tara Ansley, and Abhi Goel will produce under FANGORIA Studios alongside legendary Japanese horror mangaka/manga author and artist Junji Ito, with Yasu Kutami and Tsubasa Yamaguchi of Amuse Group USA and Through the Lens’s Aditya Chand and Jay Van Hoy. The deal was brokered by indie producer Carlos Aguirre who will serve as an Executive Producer on the films.

In addition, this new deal marks the arrival of filmmaker Jay Van Hoy (AMERICAN HONEY; THE LIGHTHOUSE; THE WITCH) to Through the Lens Entertainment, as Chief Producing Officer (CPO) to set up a new Collective of behind the camera talent, and bringing a new way of thinking and a modern eco system to film production.

With a prolific career spanning over two decades, Jay Van Hoy has made significant contributions to the film industry as a producer and executive. His passion for storytelling and commitment to supporting diverse voices align seamlessly with Through The Lens Entertainment’s mission to champion innovative filmmakers and bold narratives – from people who don’t normally fit into the usual Hollywood mold. Van Hoy will be instrumental in establishing and leading a dynamic production collective aimed at nurturing emerging filmmaking talent, excellence in storytelling and democratizing the process of independent film producing today. Having produced the horror cult film THE WITCH, Van Hoy brings a western horror sensibility to the whole producing team (under the TTLE banner) that will support the adaptations of the manga into film.