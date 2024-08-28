TIFF Partners & Program Announced for Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” Series

Georgia Entertainment has released program details and partners for its “From Script to Screen” event series at the 49th annual Toronto International Film Festival. The festival, running from September 5 – September 15, 2024, is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ is presented by East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marriott International, Fulton Films and other leading organizations including Great Point Studios, Film Columbus GA, Crafty Apes, Explore Gwinnett, Georgia Film Academy, P/S Atlanta, Film Savannah, Bowen Schmidt Entertainment Attorneys, City of South Fulton, Revolution, and South Georgia Studios.

The special curated programming is active throughout the first weekend of the festival. The purpose is to highlight Georgia’s infrastructure, talented crew, and services to filmmakers from around the world.

“It is vital to the future of the entertainment industry in Georgia that we rally locally and recruit globally,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Many filmmakers know about the enticing film tax credit, but few truly understand the resources available to them in the Peach State. This is why we are putting the spotlight on our partners who offer unique services, incentives, expertise, and world class facilities.”

The events will highlight the state’s thriving industry with a VIP social at the W Toronto on September 6 and an exclusive producers brunch at the iconic St. Regis Toronto the following morning. A panel discussion at the brunch will highlight Georgia’s resources, workforce and vast infrastructure.

“TIFF is the North American hub for buying and selling films, making it the perfect stage to showcase Georgia,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Similar to our activations at Cannes and Sundance, we will engage with hundreds of bonafide decision makers alongside our supporting partners. Georgia’s world class infrastructure and skilled workforce draped in southern hospitality is a message that uniquely resonates worldwide.”

Whether your company is attending or not, partnership options remain available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information or an invitation to our TIFF events. To request an invitation to our events, please visit our RSVP page.