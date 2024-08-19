Trilith Institute Extends Invitation For Fireside Chat With Actress Diane Venora and Dan T. Cathy

Join the Trilith Institute for an incredible night of conversation with acclaimed actress and acting coach, Diane Venora (Heat, Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, Hamlet, Bird).

Joined by Dan T. Cathy (Trilith Founder & Chief Visionary) and writer/producer Jeff Stepakoff (The Wonder Years, Major Dad, Dawson’s Creek, Chasing Life) for a fireside chat about Diane’s storied career, the way the entertainment industry has changed, and the impact stories have on our lives.

– Must be 18+ or accompanied by an adult.

– August 23, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

– Location: Trilith Town Stage

– No cost