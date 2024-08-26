Trilith’s “Makers and Music Festival” celebrates a decade of creativity and cinematic excellence on Oct. 5

Trilith is thrilled to announce the Makers and Music Festival in celebration of Trilith Studios’ 10-year anniversary. On October 5, 2024, plan to be at Trilith’s Town Centre from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a day filled with vibrant artistry, live music, and family-friendly activities.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can explore a bustling vendor market featuring unique crafts and local treasures. Enjoy live music and entertainment across multiple stages throughout the town, culminating in an outdoor concert by a special guest in the Town Centre at 7:30 p.m.

Indulge in a variety of delicious offerings from food trucks while enjoying a diverse lineup of live music that promises to entertain all day. Get a behind-the-scenes look at exciting, moviemaking tools that Trilith Studios’ vendors will have on display.

Families will delight in engaging activities such as pressed flower pumpkins and clay building (tickets available in advance). Children can immerse themselves in a captivating story time by Young Author Jillian Moore at Scholar and Scribe.

“This festival is a testament to the vibrant community we’ve built here at Trilith,” said Anna Messer, Trilith’s Event Director. “We are excited to celebrate our 10-year milestone with a day full of creativity, music, and joy for all ages.”

The festival is free and welcomes attendees of all ages, including pets on leashes. Free parking is available in the event parking lots.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Town Centre, Trilith – 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, Ga.

The Town at Trilith, designed by experts in town building and real estate development, provides a nurturing environment for storytellers, makers, and entrepreneurs, fostering creativity and innovation.

To stay updated on activities throughout the year at Trilith, follow @TownatTrilith on social media.