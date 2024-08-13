Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce in the Black’ Drives More U.S. Prime Video Subscriptions Than Any Other Amazon MGM Movie, Studio Says

Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce in the Black’ Drives More U.S. Prime Video Subscriptions Than Any Other Amazon MGM Movie, Studio Says

0
By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Tyler Perry‘s latest film “Divorce in the Black” not only drew strong viewership — Nielsen reported that it hit more than 498 million minutes watched in its first four days of availability on Amazon Prime Video — but according to Amazon, the soapy drama has also driven more sign-ups to Prime Video in the U.S. than any Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie to-date.

The declaration comes after “Divorce in the Black” made its debut on the Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart, where it came in as the No. 3 movie of the July 8-14 viewing window behind Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and “If” on Paramount+. When divided by the film’s nearly 2.5-hour length, its 498 million-minute total during that window (the film began streaming on July 11) translates to an estimated 3.5 million views.

Read more at Variety

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.