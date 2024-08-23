VisitColumbusGA President-CEO to Retire After 29-years of Service

VisitColumbusGA Board of Commissioners announce the retirement of CEO, Peter Bowden, effective December 31, 2024. After 29 years of dedicated service, including 21 years as CEO, Mr. Bowden has decided to step down to focus on personal goals.

Throughout Bowden’s tenure, his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have driven VisitColumbusGA to new heights. He has been instrumental in navigating the organization through numerous challenges, including the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. His strategic initiatives have not only rebuilt but also strengthened VisitColumbusGA, ensuring its financial stability and paving the way for sustained growth.

Bowden has built and led an extraordinary team of professionals, fostering a culture of innovation, dedication, and excellence. His leadership has significantly enhanced the reputation of Columbus as a premier destination and recognized creative economy, benefiting the community and stakeholders alike.

In recognition of Bowden’s contributions, he has been honored with a CEO Lifetime Achievement Award and has been named numerous times as one of Georgia’s most influential leaders. These accolades, among others, are a testament to his exceptional service and impact on the industry.

The Board is grateful that he has offered to assist with the transition of leadership and expressed a willingness to serve as a consultant on a project-by-project basis. This continued involvement will ensure a smooth transition and provide valuable continuity as we move forward.

The Board is committed to finding a successor who will build on his legacy and continue to drive the organization’s mission and vision and will conduct a search to identify the best candidate to lead VisitColumbus GA into the future.

The Board extends its deepest gratitude to Mr. Bowden for his service, leadership, and dedication to VisitColumbusGA. His legacy will be felt for years to come, and we look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments and contributions in the coming months.

For more information, contact Board Chair Lauren Becker, lauren.becker.colga@gmail.com.