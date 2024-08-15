WATCH: Location Manager Katy Morecraft Shares How Georgia’s Industry Has Allowed Her Career To Thrive

Katy Morecraft began her career in 2015 in Louisiana, working as a seamstress on the TV show “Salem.” However, when tax credits were withdrawn from Louisiana, Katy decided to move to Atlanta, a growing hub for the industry. Her determination and relentless pursuit of opportunities led her to a pivotal role as a Set Production Assistant on “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors.” She soon worked on major projects like “Kevin Probably Saves The World” and “Greenleaf,” where she quickly rose through the ranks to become an Assistant Locations Manager and later a Key Assistant Locations Manager.

After the onset of COVID-19, she assumed the role of Health and Safety Manager on “The Walking Dead.” Following the completion of “The Walking Dead,” Katy continued to lend her expertise to other AMC productions, including “Fear The Walking Dead” and “Tales of The Walking Dead.”

Currently, Katy is thriving as a full-time Location Scout for the TV show “Will Trent.” Her ability to discover and secure unique filming locations has made her an invaluable asset to the production team. In June, Discover Dunwoody highlighted Katy’s work by honoring her as part of their Distinguished Production Associate Program.

To watch her interview with Georgia Entertainment, visit Funwoody here.