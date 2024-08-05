Weekend Box Office: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Feels The Power With $824M+ Global Through Second Frame

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to govern the global box office, now with an estimated $824.1M through Sunday. The breakdown here is $395.6M domestic and $428.5M at the international box office. On a worldwide basis, D&W has already topped the cumes of Deadpool ($783M) and Deadpool 2 ($786M).

It is the No. 3 R-rated movie of all time, and the 2nd highest global studio release of 2024 to date. Falling in behind Inside Out 2, this has helped push The Walt Disney Studios to become the first studio to cross $3B globally this year (the estimated cume through Sunday is $3.109B).