Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Alien: Romulus’ $41M+ Scores Record Openings For Fede Alvarez & Cailee Spaeny; 2nd Best For Franchise

So much for the doldrums of August. Between Alien: Romulus and the near $100M-grossing Sony/Wayfarer Studios movie’ It Ends With Us, it’s clear we’ve shaken off all the strike jitters.

Disney continues to keep the shine on its 20th Century Studios brand with their own fingerprints on storied franchises as Alien: Romulus settles with $41.5M, the second highest opening ever in the 45-year old franchise and the highest opening ever for genre-meister Fede Álvarez and star Cailee Spaeny. Global start is way above what we originally spotted ($75M) with $108.2M, but domestic is exactly where we called it.

EntTelligence reports that Alien: Romulus clocked 2.7M admissions repping 27% of the entire weekend’s foot traffic.

Read more at Deadline.