Weekend Box Office Results: ‘It Ends With Us’ Blooms With $80M Global Opening; ‘Despicable Me 4’ Tops $800M As ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Crosses $1B

As we reported earlier today, Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend crossed the $1B global box office milestone, a major feat and with swagger to spare. But, hey, there’s a lot going on at turnstiles alongside the Merc with the Mouth.

Impressively, a female-driven title that cost peanuts is making bank. To wit: Sony and Wayfarer Studios’ It Ends With Us has had a mega $80M global opening. The international box office portion of that, before a lot of other markets weigh in, is $30M. Notably still to come are France, Germany, Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

The adaptation of the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover is just getting started with a third of the overseas footprint left to come and word of mouth chomping along. The film ranked in the Top 2 spots in 32 markets, running alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, and was No. 1 in 12 markets.