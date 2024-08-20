Woodruff Arts Center Announces Ann Marie Bedtke as Executive Vice President, Deputy Director

The Woodruff Arts Center is pleased to announce that Ann Marie Bedtke joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Deputy Director and will work alongside the Arts Center’s President and CEO Hala Moddelmog to oversee business development and operations.

Bedtke began in this new position on Aug. 1 and has lived in Atlanta since 2021. She comes to the Woodruff Arts Center from the Griffith Observatory Foundation in Los Angeles as Executive Director where she managed a public-private partnership between the Foundation and the City of Los Angeles and oversaw fundraising and strategic planning. She has more than 20 years of experience in the philanthropic and nonprofit sector, spanning from the cultural arts and direct legal services to science, astronomy, and entertainment.

“Not only does Ann Marie have a strong background in nonprofit sector, she understands the underlying importance of the arts and its ability to change the course for young people in our community, specifically through social-emotional well-being and literacy,” Moddelmog said.

Prior to her role at the Griffith Observatory Foundation, Bedtke served as Director at the Los Angeles County Bar Association’s Counsel for Justice from 2012 to 2018 and at the Los Angeles County Bar Association from 2007 to 2012.

Bedtke holds a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and Entrepreneurship from Mount Saint Mary’s University, a Bachelor of Science in Business from Empire State College, and an Associate of Arts from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

“The Woodruff Arts Center is an extraordinary institution that delivers incredible impact in Atlanta, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to add to that cultural fiber,” Bedtke said. “I’m passionate about art and science—and with all the data that the arts can improve physical and mental health and enhance one’s ability to learn and thrive, I’m elated to be part of improving lives and livelihood through the arts.”