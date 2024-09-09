All the best celebrity fashion at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

After two weeks of lighting up the streets of Venice, the red carpet continues to roll out for Hollywood’s biggest stars after making the trip across the transatlantic for the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF). Now on its 49th annual run, the week long festival sees the Ontario capital become one long glittering, star-studded event, hosting the bevy of movie premiers now making their American debut.

From the buzziest of new films including Queer, The Last Showgirl, Eden and Nightbitch, to a slew of other independent titles, the celebs will be hitting the red carpet all week in style, bringing their most glamorous gowns, suits and sets.

Read more at Vogue.