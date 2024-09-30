Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend celebrates its 7th year with new attractions for the annual three-day weekend affair

The Miguel Wilson Collection and the Ride to the Olympics Foundation are hosting the 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic weekend, Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13. The event, which has previously attracted over 1,000 guests and is expected to draw between 2,500 and 3,000 attendees this year.

“Where Culture and Class Connect,” the 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic is an all-inclusive VIP experience and multi-faceted event sponsored by Bentley Atlanta. Over the years, the event has grown to incorporate multiple events, including the Black Tie Celebrity Fight Night, Cocktails and Cigars Under the Stars, the Atlanta Junior Polo Classic, and the main event, the 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic.

“The Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic is one of the most significant accomplishments of my career,” said Miguel Wilson, founder of the Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic. “From my initial vision, this event has rapidly grown into something much larger than I ever imagined. Reaching our seventh year is truly remarkable. We’ve successfully combined culture and luxury, showcasing them through fashion and polo in a unique way.”

The weekend kicks off with a brand-new event, the Black Tie Celebrity Fight Night, on Friday, October 11, at the Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Hotel. This formal sit-down dinner will feature an exciting boxing exhibition. The following day the Cigars Under the Stars event, Saturday, October 12, will take place at the Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Hotel.

Another addition to Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend is the Atlanta Junior Polo Classic, Sunday, October 13, which features a polo match between children from Prince George’s County, Maryland, and students from Atlanta’s B.E.S.T. Academy.

After the Atlanta Junior Polo Classic, the signature event, the 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic, will conclude the festivities on Sunday, October 13, at The Horse Maison at Bouckaert Farm. Guests of the 7th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will enjoy complimentary gourmet food options, signature cocktails, party tents, live music, cigar lounges, two polo games, equestrian exhibitions, and a fashion experience, while dressed in their best derby attire.

This year’s special guests include: Nationally syndicated radio host Frank Ski, Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), Master P (Business Mogul and former rapper), singer Q Parker, radio host Big Tigger, reality star Martell Holt (OWN’s Love & Marriage Huntsville), singer RL (of R&B group Next), actor Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire (BET’s All The Queen’s Men), actor Oshea Russel (BET’s All The Queen’s Men), King and Wingo (of Jagged Edge), reality stars Dr. G and Lateasha Lunceford (Married to Medicine), among others.

Last year Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, rapper Young Jeezy, Cynthia Bailey (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (TV Personalities/ HGTV’s Married To Real Estate), actress/comedian Cocoa Brown (Tyler Perry’s “For Better or Worse), and Demetria McKinney (actress/singer – Tyler Perry’s House of Payne),

This illustrious event serves to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to provide support to kids who desire to pursue equestrian activities; especially those who normally wouldn’t have the opportunity due to socio-economic obstacles. All proceeds from the 7th Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic will go towards the Ride to the Olympics Foundation.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.fashionandpoloclassic.com or https://www.vipsocio.com/event/afpc2024 and visit https://www.ridetotheolympics.org/ to find out more about the Ride to the Olympics Foundation or to place a donation.