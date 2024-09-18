Atlanta Fashion Week Returns

Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) is back from October 2-7, 2024, with a highly anticipated lineup of cutting-edge fashion, art, and culture. Over the course of five days, attendees will be treated to an exciting blend of runway shows, interactive pop-ups, insightful panel discussions, captivating art installations, and exclusive after-parties.

This year’s edition promises to showcase the innovation and creativity that ATLFW is known for, featuring global designers from Houston and Dallas, TX, New York, Senegal, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Nigeria, Atlanta, and beyond.

One of the most talked-about moments of the event will be the highly anticipated return of iconic brands FUBU and Coogi, each returning to the runway after 15+ years.

Event Highlights:

Opening Night Party (October 2): Kicking off with an invite-only party, ATLFW and Gentleman Jack will honor the founders of FUBU at this exclusive event.

Runway Shows (October 3-4): Showcasing designers from around the world, including Houston and Dallas, TX, New York, Senegal, the UK, Ghana, Nigeria, Atlanta, and more. This year will highlight a powerful fusion of cultures and fashion perspectives, all capped by the return of FUBU and COOGI.

October 4: ATLFW x Sneaker Ball Afterparty – 8pm to 1am – Stave Room

Bloomingdale’s x ATLFW will return for the 2nd Annual Pop-Up Experience (October 5-6) featuring 16 fashion and beauty brands. Attendees will also enjoy panel discussions, moderated by Dennis Murphy of The Conference Room Podcast, with guest speakers such as Edwina Kulego, VP of International & Men’s at Informa, Monica Awe-Etuk, popular content creator, and Keinon Johnson, music executive.

FUBU Archive: An Art Installation (October 7-20): FUBU’s rich legacy will be honored with an exclusive FUBU Archive installation, curated by famed artist Jiggy Korean, running from October 7-20 at Buckhead Art & Co., in partnership with Patrón. The installation will provide a unique look at FUBU’s groundbreaking journey through fashion, blending art and culture to celebrate its lasting impact.

Sponsors and Partners

ATLFW 2024 is proudly supported by a lineup of premier partners, including returning official automotive sponsor BMW, Fulton County Arts & Culture, FACE (Fashion Art Culture), Bloomingdale’s, Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack, SJC Ventures, Edition Magazine, The Look by Joi, Sneaker Ball ATL, Patrón, Buckhead Art & Co, and many more.

For the full event schedule and ticket information, visit www.atlantafashionweek.co.