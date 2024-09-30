Atlanta’s Latest Music Credits Include 2024 Mark Awards Wins for Level 77 Music

Level 77 Music brought home four Mark Awards at this year’s 10th Annual Mark Awards hosted by the Production Music Association (PMA) in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2024. An independent boutique production music company launched in 2021, Level 77 Music has received nominations and wins from the PMA each year since its inception.

“Our Mark Award-winning songs are in four very different genres this year, and that’s incredibly exciting for our team,” says Level 77 Music Founder and CEO Patrick Avard. “These awards illustrate the depth and range of the music we’re able to produce here at Level 77.”

Level 77 Music’s 2024 Mark Award-winning songs and their categories are as follows:

Dance/Electronic Track of the Year (winning category for the 2nd year in a row)

“Feels Right”

Amore Jones, Anthony Arasi, Patrick Avard & Stanislav Palyvoda; Vocalist: Robine Koerts

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Country/Americana Track of the Year

“Loose”

Michael Radovsky, JD Wiggins & Asa Wiggins; Vocalist: Ally Wiggins

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

R&B/Soul Track of the Year

“My Forever”

Amore Jones, Kameon Prather, Brianna Hayes & Anthony Arasi; Vocalist: Amore Jones

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

Social Justice/Impact Track of the Year

“As One”

Patrick Avard, Amore Jones, Alex Cabrera & Bradley Prakope; Vocalist: Kayce Grogan-Wallace

VIVE/LEVEL 77 MUSIC

“I have an incredibly talented staff and team of creatives. I’m proud of them and I’m grateful to work alongside them,” Avard says of Level 77’s composers, songwriters and vocalists.

Along with Avard, the Level 77 Music team includes Producer and Creative Director Amore Jones, Executive Producer Jason Rudd, CTO Anthony Arasi, Coordinator and Music Director Josh Nathan, COO Heather Henderson, Sr. Film Composer Mark Kueffner, who scores custom compositions for Level 77 Music’s Sonic Score division, and Administrative Coordinator Ivan Sobek.