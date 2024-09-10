California faces stiff competition from other states and their film tax incentives

Is Hollywood a place or an idea? For more than 100 years, it has been both. But with cities, states and countries across the globe hungry for film and TV production and luring projects with lucrative tax incentives, it’s becoming harder and harder to shoot in and around L.A.

“Everyone I talk to says, ‘We’re scouting this location and this location.’ It’s never L.A.,” a top talent lawyer tells me. “That’s unfortunate for the place that gave birth to Hollywood.”

Over lunches and golf outings, these conversations are happening all across town, with agents, lawyers and producers lamenting that once bustling studio lots are now eerily quiet. Their fears are fueled by stories like Warner Bros. Discovery announcing last month that it will commit to spending $8.5 billion in Nevada if the state sweetens its incentive program. More here.