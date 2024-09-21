CEO of Skullz Incorporated Wes Byrd Shares How He Turned His Gaming Passion Into A Business

CEO of Skullz Incorporated, Wes Byrd, has combined his skills in tech & e-commerce with his passion of gaming to create a successful Georgia-based business.

As an ecommerce architect, Byrd has 20+ years of experience developing web-based applications and enterprise level eccommerce solutions. He capitalized on the increasingly popular industry of esports by establishing the brand ‘Skullz,’ which provides quality retail items for teams, organizations, and affiliates in the gaming industry. Skullz has built a thriving business by boasting positive gaming culture, “reaching out to gamers all around the US and the world through fashionably trending and high-quality merchandise.”

To join in on the gaming craze, come alongside Skillshot, Ghost Gaming, & Georgia Entertainment during Games Week October 1-6.

