Chef Craig Richards to Debut New Restaurant at Woodruff Arts Center

Chef Craig Richards, in partnership with the Woodruff Arts Center, will debut a new restaurant concept at the performance and visual arts campus in 2025. Elise will transform the former Table 1280 space on the campus, and it will mark the second restaurant venture for the chef and owner, who debuted the critically acclaimed Lyla Lila in 2019. Known for his trademark Italian approach, Elise will offer an elevated menu of French and Italian cooking, enhancing the campus for arts patrons and the surrounding community.

“We’re delighted to highlight and recognize the culinary arts as part of our diverse offerings across the Woodruff Arts Center, and Craig is an excellent partner for us to embark on this journey,” says Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center, home to the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and High Museum of Art. “Craig and his vision for the restaurant will be a wonderful extension of our dedication to providing patrons the opportunity to experience the arts in new and personal ways. We’re so grateful to our broker Kristie Abney at Full Plate Real Estate for their partnership in helping to connect the dots and make this restaurant a reality on our campus.”

“I remember dining at Table 1280 in 2005 and being drawn to the design of the space,” says Richards. “I connected with Susan Ambo of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra earlier this year while exploring new restaurant opportunities, and it happened to be perfect timing for all of us. I’m excited to re-engage the spirit of the original design and incorporate that inspiration into our menu and beverage offerings.”

In deciding on a name that would be fitting for a restaurant on the cultural arts campus, Richards selected Elise as a nod to Beethoven’s recognizable piano composition, Für Elise, with its simplistic melody that connects effortlessly with more dynamic sections. The Elise identity by creative director Christopher Knowles honors the legacy of art and architecture at the campus while embracing modernist sensibilities and signals a new way to experience the marriage of space, art, food, socializing, and cultural experiences.

The minimalist design by famed Italian architect Renzo Piano, offers the perfect canvas for the foundation of Elise, and Richards also enlisted Atlanta-based Smith Hanes Studio to facilitate the interior vision. In honoring the elements of the original design, Richards and Hanes looked to the works of artists Ellsworth Kelly and James Turrell as inspiration for purposeful applications of color and natural light to transform the bar and dining room. The result looks to combine modernist and Italian design with a blend of warm and cool tones like deep shades of red, warm lacquered wood, and mirrored finishes. In using the original floorplan as a guide, Hanes looks to maximize seating opportunities in the expansive bar room in addition to showcasing the open kitchen with tables situated along the floor to ceiling windows. While the bar room will exude a theatrical like atmosphere with its application of red interior elements, the dining room at the end of the corridor will offer a more serene ambiance with hints of green and organic accents.

Richards’ initial plans for opening next year will focus on an a la carte and tasting menu, where offerings will emphasize French cooking techniques and an organic Italian approach. A frequently rotating selection of four to five house-made pastas will also be featured, showcasing Richards’ twenty plus year career and development of his pasta making craft. Richards also looks forward to emphasizing his experience with raw and cooked seafood preparations in addition to highlighting Georgia’s seasonal vegetables. Elise’s wine list will lean toward old-world varietals with an emphasis on French and Italian varietals while also exploring lesser-known regions, featuring wines that are food friendly and pair seamlessly with the kitchen’s menu. The bar program will draw inspiration from classic European cocktails, mirroring the kitchen’s seasonal and organic approach and a “less is more” ethos. The restaurant’s service will be overseen by Lyla Lila’s current general manager, Chris Blackburn, who will move into his new role of Director of Hospitality for both restaurants. Elise’s approach to service will be refined and elegant while remaining approachable, warm and unobtrusive.

“I am excited to begin this second restaurant venture, especially one which helps connect my vision for Elise and the culinary arts with the Woodruff Arts Center. I find a lot of inspiration in music and design and I want Elise to be an extension of the energy guests experience when hearing the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, seeing a performance in the Alliance Theatre, or experiencing art in the High Museum of Art.”