Chil Studios Launches Membership Program for Creatives in Atlanta Open House & Studio Tour Sept. 10

Chil Studios, an award-winning creative studio in Atlanta recognized by Peerspace as one of the city’s top 10 meeting spaces, is thrilled to announce the launch of its membership program. This initiative aims to provide Atlanta’s creative community with enhanced access to more than 3,000 square feet of minimalistic creative space and resources.

To celebrate the launch of the membership program, Chil Studios will host an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, where potential members can tour the facilities, meet the team and learn more about the benefits of joining the Chil Studios community. The event will feature live demonstrations, networking opportunities and exclusive discounts for attendees.

As a recent recipient of the 2024 Open Door Award from Peerspace, ranking top among Atlanta’s production spaces, Chil Studios continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing content creators in Atlanta with a one-stop-shop for creative resources. Founded by the team behind Chil & Co, an award-winning creative agency, the studio was originally envisioned as a resource for the agency in 2018.

“We built the studio for our agency use, but COVID forced us to go remote, which opened up the opportunity for us to give other content creators access to our space at an affordable rate,” said Bhargava Chiluveru, the founder of Chil Studios and co-founder of fourofour, a community-based organization aimed at empowering creatives in Atlanta. “We wanted to continue being a resource for creatives by allowing them to not worry about resources as much when taking on new projects.”

Chil Studios aims to attract professional photographers, videographers, content creators and influencers with this membership program. The studio’s facilities offer state-of-the-art equipment, versatile workspaces and professional-grade amenities.

In collaboration with fourofour, Chil Studios hosts regular meetups and open studios, fostering a vibrant and supportive community. The 50th meetup on July 12 highlighted the continuous learning environment and networking opportunities available to members.

“Since the beginning of our organization, we’ve always tried to keep community, independent artists and businesses in mind,” said Chiluveru. “Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of resources, community, or mentorship in the creative world, and our goal with the memberships is to continue working towards providing all of those.”

Transitioning from agency use to public access has allowed Chil Studios to blossom into its own entity, cultivating a loyal client base that appreciates the thoughtfully designed environment. The studio has been the site for high-profile projects, including a Billboard shoot for Run the Jewels; photo sessions with Jonathan Mannion, Lil Yachty and Queen Naija; and projects by Mailchimp. These notable collaborations underscore the studio’s appeal and versatility.

Looking ahead, Chil Studios aims to expand its equipment and offerings, introducing pro packages that include dedicated studio time. The community aspect, reinforced by fourofour, remains central to its mission. Events, workshops and meetups, promoted via the @fourofour.co channel, strengthen the ties within the creative community, ensuring a collaborative and enriching experience for all members.

The studio boasts a flexible, modular green room customizable to clients’ needs, dressing tables, a bar, a semi-kitchen and a garage door that provides natural light, ideal for shoots. The high ceilings, rare in Atlanta studios, add to the studio’s appeal. The studio has become a go-to for content creators specializing in portrait photography, influencer shoots and fashion shoots, many of whom have retainers and benefit from the studio’s equipment and concierge service.

More information about the new membership program and how to join is available at www.chilstudios.com/memberships

Visit www.chilstudios.com/open-house for information for the open house event to RSVP.