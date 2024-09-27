City Councilman and Co-Owner of Covington Vacation Rentals Talks Tourism In the Region

Travis Moore is a Covington City Councilman and the Co-Owner of Covington Vacation Rentals, which he runs with his wife Lindsey. He joined Georgia Entertainment at Cinelease Studios – Three Ring studios to share his perspective on the region’s thriving tourism industry.

For decades, Covington has been host to notable film and television projects like The Dukes of Hazzard, Remember the Titans, Venom, and many more. It’s known, most famously, as the home of “Mystic Falls” in CW’s Vampire Diaries and “Serenity” in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, which wrapped its latest season earlier this year. Due in part by Covington’s ties to entertainment, Moore has been able to grow his business exponentially.

