Creative Media Industries Institute Announces Autumn Bailey-Ford, Andre Henderson, Jared Mass, Catrice Swann, and Troy Taylor as Artists in Residence

The Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University is excited to welcome Autumn Bailey-Ford, Andre Henderson, Jared Mass, Catrice Swann, and Troy Taylor as the newest members of its esteemed Artists in Residence program. This diverse group of professionals brings expertise from across the entertainment industry, further enhancing CMII’s commitment to fostering innovation within Atlanta’s creative economy.

Autumn Bailey-Ford is a highly accomplished Film & Tv and producer, recognized for her award-winning films and documentaries such as Maynard (2017) and MGM Studio film On a Wing and a Prayer (2023). As the founder of Autumn Bailey Entertainment, her work spans multiple genres, creating thought-provoking content that resonates with a broad audience. Bailey-Ford’s commitment to empowering others and building community through initiatives like Get Connected Atlanta and the Georgia Entertainment Gala aligns with CMII’s vision for fostering collaboration and creativity.

“I look forward to adding tremendous value to the collective vision of the CMII artist in residence program,” stated Bailey-Ford. My hope is that my unique perspective and talent we will bring will inspire and elevate all of the students and colleagues involved and forge a path for them to refine their craft.”

Andre Henderson is a visionary New York-based artist whose series The Journey explores the human spirit against the backdrop of the transatlantic slave trade. His ambitious Seeds/Shipyard Atl project—a life-sized reconstruction of a slave ship’s skeleton—aims to serve as a monumental public art installation, honoring the resilience and contributions of the African diaspora. Henderson’s work offers CMII students a unique perspective on historical storytelling through art.

Jared Mass, a leader in both film and animation and has produced a wide range of acclaimed works. As Vice President of Paramount Pictures he was responsible for overseeing franchises including SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Sherlock Gnomes, and Clifford the Big Red Dog. As the founder of Chalkdust Animation Studios, Mass brings years of experience working at the forefront of animation and virtual production. Jared was the first producer to render an entire television series (Super Giant Robot Brothers) out of the Unreal Game Engine. His expertise will provide CMII students with valuable insight into the latest animation technologies and industry practices.

“It is a great honor to form residency at CMII. What Brennen and his team are doing for their students is absolutely incredible and forward thinking,” remarked Mass. “I am looking forward to getting to know the students and help shape their futures in any way I can. It’s a remarkable school, and I’m thrilled to be able to play a small part in its growth.”

Catrice Swann is a business management expert with over 25 years of experience advising clients in the music, film, television, and sports industries. As Principal and COO of Polay + Swann, she has built a reputation for guiding high-profile clients through complex financial and business strategies. Her academic and professional achievements will offer CMII students practical knowledge in entertainment business management and entrepreneurship.

Troy Taylor is a Grammy Award-winning music producer who has worked with legendary artists such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Boyz II Men. As CEO of Songbook Entertainment, Taylor continues to shape the future of R&B music through his work with established artists and rising stars. His deep industry knowledge and experience in music production will serve as an invaluable resource for CMII students looking to enter the music business.

During their time as Artists in Residence, Bailey, Henderson, Mass, Swann, and Taylor will collaborate with CMII’s talented faculty and students, contributing to workshops, mentoring, and special projects. Their combined experience across various sectors of the entertainment industry will enhance CMII’s mission of preparing students for successful careers in media and creative technologies.

“We are excited to welcome this incredible group of Artists in Residence to CMII,” said Brennen Dicker, Executive Director of CMII. “Their unique backgrounds and contributions to the creative industries will inspire our students and help further CMII’s commitment to innovation and excellence.”

The CMII Artist in Residence program has a long-standing tradition of hosting prominent artists and entrepreneurs including Dallas Austin, India Arie, and Dedren Snead, providing them with a collaborative environment to inspire and support the next generation of media leaders. The addition of Autumn Bailey-Ford, Andre Henderson, Jared Mass, Catrice Swann, and Troy Taylor continues this legacy of fostering creativity and expanding opportunities for students.

For more information about CMII and the Artists in Residence program, please visit cmii.gsu.edu.