‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Crossing $600M In $3.6 Billion Summer; Disney Dominates With $1.5 Billion

Nothing seismic going on in a traditional weak Labor Day weekend in regards to box office fluctuations, but we’ll leave you with this: Disney, together with its 20th Century Studios label, led summer 2024 (May 3-Labor Day) with $1.53 billion thanks to a comeback in brands Pixar with Inside Out 2 and MCU with Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as its Fox brands of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Alien: Romulus. Disney is up +121% over last summer’s $692 million misfires of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Haunted Mansion and the foreign fallout of Little Mermaid.

Universal was second, including Focus Features, with $754.6M (+23% from the summer of Oppenheimer, the studio grossing $616M) built chiefly on the backs of Twisters and Despicable Me 4. True, Fall Guy didn’t fire off summer, and it was always meant to be off-season programming, but talk about getting blood from rock with $92.9M for that feathered fish off a $27.7M opening, a 3.3x multiple. That’s close to the same multiple of David Leitch’s last directed summer movie, Bullet Train. Not putting lipstick on a pig, but noteworthy.

