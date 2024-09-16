Feature: A Beacon of Possibility, How the Georgia Film Academy Is Transforming Today’s Film and TV Workforce

By C. Scott Votaw, entertainment arts and academic industries global expert who serves as an assistant vice chancellor for the University System of Georgia and leader of the Georgia Film Academy.

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) has emerged as a beacon of possibility within the state’s flourishing film industry, offering pathways into careers in film, TV, live-streaming broadcasts and new media. Since its founding in 2015, GFA has facilitated nearly 13,000 registrations and placed more than 1,200 students in exclusive internships, effectively meeting the increasing demand for skilled talent in the entertainment sector.

As a unit of the University System of Georgia, GFA is governed by the Board of Regents and is a creative collaboration between the Technical College System of Georgia and Georgia Department of Education. Together, this group empowers students with state-of-the-art training for thriving careers in multimedia industries.

To ensure a seamless transition from education to workforce, GFA has adopted a multifaceted strategy, forging partnerships with Georgia colleges, universities and local school districts. This strategic approach has yielded tangible results, with GFA students contributing significantly to major blockbuster productions such as “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Megalopolis,” “Creed III,” “Stranger Things,” and “Wakanda Forever,” among others.

GFA continues to fill crucial training gaps across the state by extending education to high school, college and professional education students, as well as community members and teachers.

Collaborating closely with the Georgia Department of Education, GFA also actively contributes to the development of statewide curriculum, integrating audio-video training, dramatic writing and other relevant skills. Specialized high school camps further introduce students to the film, TV and esports industries, fostering essential skills and awareness of job opportunities in creative sectors.

The success of GFA is built upon its robust partnerships with industries, local communities and more than 30 higher education institutions, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility in rural and metropolitan areas throughout Georgia. In recent years, Georgia has emerged as a formidable force in the film and television production industry, rivaling traditional entertainment hubs like Hollywood and New York. GFA takes pride in being a significant catalyst in this transformation, driving economic growth, talent development and job creation for Georgians.

Real-world Learning

A pivotal element of GFA’s success lies in its emphasis on hands-on learning and real-world experience. By enlisting seasoned professionals as instructors, GFA provides students with invaluable opportunities to gain practical experience and establish connections within the industry, thereby enhancing their skills and prospects for career advancement.

Beyond academic programs, GFA offers workforce development initiatives for industry professionals, including continuing education courses, workshops and seminars aimed at keeping educators up to date about the latest industry developments. By investing in ongoing training and development, GFA ensures that Georgia’s workforce remains at the forefront of the film and TV industry.

The acclaim for GFA’s innovative approach to workforce development and its contributions to the film and TV industry has garnered national and international recognition from esteemed organizations such as the APA, Venice Film Festival, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, and others.

A key factor behind the success of the Georgia Film Academy is its close alignment with the needs of the industry. By working closely with industry partners, major film studios, production companies and industry organizations, GFA ensures its programs are relevant, up-to-date and responsive to the evolving demands of the market.

With demand for film and TV content showing no signs of slowing down, the future of GFA looks bright. By remaining innovative, expansive and adaptable to industry demands, it is poised to play a leading role in shaping the future of film, TV and new media production in Georgia and beyond.

GFA has not only helped meet the growing need for skilled workers in the film and TV industry, but also has positioned Georgia as a global leader in film and TV production. As the industry continues to evolve, GFA will undoubtedly remain at the forefront, driving innovation, fostering talent and shaping the future of entertainment for generations to come.

