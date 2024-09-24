Feature: Atlanta’s ABV Gallery Opens With Stunning New Art Collection

This weekend, the new and improved ABV Gallery, showcasing the original works of Atlanta Artist Greg Mike, opened to the public in East Atlanta Village. With an impressive attendance on its opening weekend, ABV has further cemented itself a prestigious place in the local art world.

To learn about the inspiration that led to this new collection, read the in-depth interview below with ABV Founder and Artist, Greg Mike.

“Chapter New” marks your first solo exhibition in Atlanta in over a decade. What inspired you to return to the solo exhibition format after such a long break?

Over the past decade, I’ve been exploring different avenues—collaborations, large-scale murals,

and various creative projects. Solo exhibitions in particular allow for a deeper dive into my

creative process and a more personal connection with the audience. ‘Chapter New’ represents a

culmination of experimentation and growth through the years. It felt like the right moment to

step back into this format, sharing where I’m at today, and where I’m heading next.

The title of your exhibition, “Chapter New,” suggests a new beginning or phase. How does this

concept manifest in the works you’re presenting?

The title ‘Chapter New’ is really about embracing change and evolution. Through the years, my

work has grown, always pushing myself to explore new ideas and mediums. In this exhibition,

you’ll see this reflected in each piece of the collection —through a mix of traditional and digital

art, the introduction of new materials, and the way I’ve reimagined signature characters. I

wanted to capture the feeling of starting fresh, while honoring the elements that have always

been central to my work. It’s a balance between the familiar and the unknown, a continuation

of my story, with a twist.

Your signature characters are known for their energy and movement. How have these

elements evolved in your recent work compared to your previous exhibitions?

In this exhibition, I’ve taken that dynamic spirit and pushed it further. I’ve been experimenting

with new techniques and materials to give the characters more depth and dimension through

layered textures and unexpected color palettes. The movement is still there, evolving into

something more complex.

I’ve also played with scale and interaction, inviting the viewer to engage with the pieces in

different ways. My evolution is rooted in keeping the energy alive, while presenting in a way

that feels fresh and aligned with where I stand as an artist today.

The exhibition showcases a diverse array of styles and influences. Can you discuss some of the

new techniques or mediums you explored in creating the pieces for this show?

For this exhibition, in addition to the other pieces of art, I introduced large-format sculptures

using materials like fiberglass and metal to bring my characters into a three-dimensional space.

Seeing them larger than life, beyond the 2D paintings and murals, has been an exciting new

direction. It allows viewers to engage with my work in a more tangible and dynamic way, making

the characters feel like they’ve stepped into real life. It’s a fresh approach that complements the

other mediums in the show, expanding how my art can be experienced.

ABV Gallery’s new location is significantly larger than the previous space. How did the scale of

the new gallery influence the way you approached this exhibition?

The new space at ABV Gallery opened up a lot of possibilities. With so much more room to work

with, I felt inspired to think bigger—both literally and creatively. I was able to create larger-scale

pieces that take advantage of the gallery’s high ceilings and expansive walls. The increased

space also allowed me to experiment with the layout, creating an immersive experience where

each piece interacts with the environment and the surrounding works.

You mentioned that this is the most significant moment in your professional career. What

were some of the challenges and triumphs you experienced during the creation of this

exhibition and the renovation of the gallery?

Bringing ‘Chapter New’ to life, along with the renovation of ABV Gallery, was a monumental

task. One of the biggest challenges was balancing the creative process with the logistics of

expanding the gallery.

Renovating the space to match the vision I had for this show was no small feat—there were

unexpected delays, design changes, and the usual hurdles that come with transforming a space.

On the creative side, pushing myself to explore new techniques and mediums came with its own

set of challenges, like stepping out of my comfort zone and embracing the unknown.

Those challenges also led to the biggest triumphs. Seeing the gallery come together, piece by

piece, and watching the new works take shape in that space felt incredibly rewarding. It’s been

a journey of growth and perseverance, and now, standing on the edge of this exhibition, I can

say it’s all been worth it. This moment feels like a true culmination of everything I’ve worked

towards.

The exhibition features not only paintings but also sculptures, vinyl figures, and apparel. How

do these different mediums contribute to the overall narrative of “Chapter New”?

Each medium in ‘Chapter New’ plays a role in telling the broader story of where my work is

headed. The paintings are the foundation—they capture the essence of my style with bold lines

and vibrant colors. The sculptures take that energy and make it three-dimensional, inviting

viewers to experience the characters in a more tactile, immersive way. Vinyl figures allow me to

explore the playful side of my work, translating my designs into collectible pieces that people

can interact with beyond the gallery. Apparel, on the other hand, takes my art further into the

world, extending the narrative into everyday life. Together, these mediums create a cohesive yet

diverse experience, where each piece builds on the others to reflect the evolution and new

directions I’m exploring as an artist.

Your work has always aimed to promote positivity and self-expression. How do you hope

“Chapter New” will impact viewers, both familiar and new to your art?

With ‘Chapter New,’ I want to create a space where people can feel energized and inspired,

whether they’ve followed my work for years or seeing it for the first time. My goal has always

been to spread positivity and encourage self-expression, and this exhibition is no different.

I hope viewers walk away feeling a sense of connection—to the art, to the emotions behind it,

and to their own creative potential. For those familiar with my work, I want them to see the

growth and evolution, and to feel that they’re part of this ongoing journey. For new viewers, I

hope it sparks curiosity and invites them to explore their own forms of expression.

ABV Gallery’s new space in East Atlanta Village underwent a three-year renovation. How does

the transformation of the gallery reflect or complement the themes of your exhibition?

The transformation of ABV Gallery is very much aligned with the themes of ‘Chapter New.’ Just

as the gallery evolved into a larger, more dynamic space, my work has undergone its own

evolution.

The three-year renovation was about creating a place that could fully embody the vision I had

for this exhibition—something fresh, bold, and forward-thinking. The new gallery space, with its

modern design and expansive layout, mirrors the ideas of growth and renewal that run through

the exhibition. It’s a perfect backdrop for showcasing the new directions I’m exploring in my art,

and it allows the work to breathe and interact in ways that weren’t possible before. The

renovation and the exhibition both represent a commitment to pushing boundaries and

embracing change, which is at the heart of ‘Chapter New.’

Looking ahead, what are your hopes for the future of ABV Gallery and your own artistic

journey following the launch of “Chapter New”?

For ABV Gallery, I hope it becomes a vibrant hub for creativity—a place where artists and art

lovers alike can come together to experience and explore new ideas. I envision it as a space that

continues to evolve and push the boundaries of what a gallery can be, supporting innovative

projects and fostering artistic dialogue.

As for my own artistic journey, I’m excited to build on the momentum of ‘Chapter New.’ I hope

to continue experimenting with new mediums and techniques, discovering fresh ways to

express my vision. The exhibition marks a significant milestone, and it’s just the beginning. I’m

looking forward to new collaborations, expanding my artistic horizons, and continuing to

connect with people through my work. It’s all about embracing the next chapter and seeing

where it leads.

Photo Credit: Rosa Waite