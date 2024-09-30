Fulton County’s FACEs of Fashion Honors Georgians

We were honored to attend The FACEs of Fashion: “A Celestial Experience” on Sunday night, September 29th. The venue was full of energy with a powerful networking reception, visual performances, and a runway fashion show. This is the first of several events to highlight Fulton County’s FACE 2024 Experience, which recognizes the county’s robust resources in fashion, art, culture, and education.

As part of the evening, the FACE awards were given representing Fashion (Angela Watts), Art (Jim Alexander), Culture (Munson Steed), Education (Randy Davidson) along with the Icon award presented to CeeLo Green.

“Fulton County understands the importance of not only supporting the arts but recognizing the importance of the arts and its economic impact on our community,” said Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts. “Through FACE and the work of Arts & Culture, residents will be able to connect with fashion industry experts who can demonstrate first-hand the benefits of fashion, art, and education.”

“Being recognized alongside these remarkable individuals is a career highlight,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “On behalf of our team and our dedicated partners, including Fulton County, it was an honor to accept this award as a testament to our commitment to advancing education in Georgia’s creative industries.”

“FACE is approximately 20 days of cultural art experiences with a focus on high fashion,” said Fulton County Arts & Culture Director David Manuel. “This is our third year, and we are excited about continuing to serve as the foundation needed to inspire art lovers and springboard the next generation of those inspired in these artistic areas.”