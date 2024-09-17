Games Week Georgia and DreamHack Atlanta Will Feature 10 Video Game Industry Events, 20 Competitions, And Over $1M in Prizing

Games Week Georgia, curated by Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming, and DreamHack, ESL FACEIT Group’s gaming lifestyle festival, today announced that October 1-6, 2024 will feature a full slate of 10 different video game industry and networking events, followed by gaming lifestyle festival DreamHack Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, which will host activations, mixers and competitions in esports, cosplay, and tabletop gaming.

(The announced slate of Games Week Georgia business and industry events includes an exclusive Entertainment Industry Mixer produced in partnership with Georgia Entertainment. Request an invitation here.)

“Games Week Georgia celebrates the gaming and esports industry, exposing global gaming leaders to our thriving local ecosystem and support” said Todd Harris, CEO Skillshot Media. “This year Games Week Georgia welcomes well over 200 invited industry speakers and guests across 10 partnered conference events.”

The annual week of game industry events, delivered this year in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s InnovATL2024 initiative, concludes with the three-day DreamHack Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from October 4-6.

“DreamHack Atlanta is the home for every type of gamer, whether your gear of choice is a mouse, controller, dice, or sewing machine,” said Guy Blomberg, Director of Festivals, North America, DreamHack. “With an array of competitions, as well as creator-centric programming, our Bring-Your-Own-Computer LAN, and so much more, we’re excited to cap off Games Week Georgia with one of our most ambitious festivals in the city.”

“The convergence of the entertainment and creative industries with gaming and esports continues to evolve at a rapid pace with Georgia based businesses leading the way globally. It is important that we not only come together to foster that collaboration but to celebrate it,” states Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment.

Additional Games Week Georgia events will include:

Followed by the the massive consumer gaming and lifestyle festival:

DreamHack Atlanta on Friday, October 4 – Sunday, October 6, 2024 with programming including:

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship for $1M Global Competition

ESL Challenger Invites Pro League Hopefuls for $100K Tournament

DreamHack Fighters Slate of Tournaments & $23,000 prizing for Atlanta’s FGC

DreamHack Atlanta Cosplay With Over $3K in Competition Prizing

Rocket League, Halo, NCAA 25, and More Headline Freeplay Competitions with over $13,000 prizing

Tournaments in Magic: The Gathering, Flesh and Blood, and Lorcana

Further information and tickets for all events above are now available at https://www.gamesweekgeorgia.com/