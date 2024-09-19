Georgia-Based Virtual Band ‘Star Forest’ To Release New Album, Let Me Be Real, on September 26

In a world where screens dominate and attention spans dwindle, a new force in children’s entertainment is emerging. Star Forest, the brainchild of Emmy Award-winning and Atlanta-based producer Genevieve LeDoux, is set to revolutionize how children engage with music, storytelling, and creativity as its new album, Let Me Be Real, launches on Thursday, September 26 — and will be available anywhere you get your music, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal, and more: https://orcd.co/lmbr.

The virtual band is: Fawn Velvette (vocalist/keytar) performed by Lynzee Fraye; Twig Leifort (vocalist/guitar) performed Pete Mitchell; Sluuth Marbles (bass/vocalist/rhymes) performed by Christopher “Caz” Downing; Rocktapus “Rocky” Blueblood VII (drums/tambourine) performed by Jake Griffitts. Podcast host Phineas Fawk is performed by Garrett Braun. Additional Star Forest team members include: Andrew Morgan Smith (Composer/Producer); Dusty Higgins (Head of Animation and Visual Development); Austin Baur (Visual Effects Supervisor); Kevin Handy and Anna Lesperance (Co-Producers); Tammy Hurt (Head of Music Strategy and Industry Relations); and Jonathan Weilbaecher (Digital Strategy).

The expansive Georgia-based Star Forest project features a deep, intricately-crafted lore that spans multiple platforms, including music albums (new album being released on September 26), music videos (YouTube), animated character-driven content, podcasts (launched September 3) and a mobile video game (coming later this year).

“The band is virtual, and the music is real! Star Forest is The Gorillaz for kids and the story of a band trying to make it,” said Tammy Hurt, Head of Music Strategy and Industry Relations for Star Forest. “It is a world that mirrors the challenges and triumphs of real life, offering a metaphorical landscape where the band members learn invaluable lessons about friendship, resilience, and the pursuit of their dreams. Through their shared experiences, the band members discover the true power of music to connect hearts, inspire change, and create a sense of belonging.”

In an era where children are increasingly disconnected from nature and overwhelmed by technology, Star Forest offers a bridge between digital engagement and real-world wonder. It’s designed to combat “nature deficit disorder” by inspiring kids to explore, create, and connect with the world around them. At its heart is a virtual band of lovable misfits whose music transcends mere entertainment, becoming a gateway to imagination and self-discovery targeted for children aged 5–9 (but may appeal to a range of music lovers).

“Star Forest isn’t just an album, a show, or a game — it’s an entire universe designed to captivate, educate, and inspire,” said Genevieve LeDoux, Star Forest Creator and Co-Founder. “We noticed a significant gap in content for children who have outgrown preschool programming but aren’t ready for teen-oriented material. Star Forest fills this void with rich, multi-layered content that grows with the child.”

Daniel Haack, Senior Director for Magic Star, Star Forest’s global distribution partner, said: “The new Star Forest album is a true showcase for how music can transform and inspire young people, made even more exciting by fans’ ability to further engage with the band through rich storytelling across audio, video, interactive and more. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Star Forest team to bring kids, all around the world, on this otherworldly musical adventure.”

In today’s world of constant stimulation and digital noise, children are increasingly struggling to find moments of focused creativity and calm. Star Forest addresses this by incorporating elements that promote the “flow state” — a psychological concept where individuals are fully immersed in an activity, experiencing heightened focus and enjoyment. Through its immersive storytelling and engaging music, Star Forest creates an environment where children can naturally enter this state of flow, enhancing their creativity, problem-solving skills, and overall well-being.

“We’re not just creating content, we’re crafting experiences that allow children to tune out the noise and tune into their own incredible potential,” LeDoux continued. “In Star Forest, kids don’t just listen to music — they become part of it, entering a world where imagination flows freely, and creativity knows no bounds. Our goal is to create content that not only entertains but also enriches, but inspires a new generation of thinkers, dreamers, and doers who understand the power of imagination and the importance of our connection to nature.”

NEW ALBUM: LET ME BE REAL | SEP 26 RELEASE

The new Star Forest album, Let Me Be Real, will be released on September 26, 2024, and will be available anywhere you get your music, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal, and more: https://orcd.co/lmbr.

The album transports listeners into the enchanting world of Star Forest, a multimedia adventure that merges vibrant melodies with lyrics inspired by a deep connection to nature, encouraging kids to embrace their true selves and celebrate their individuality. Blending nostalgic synthwave vibes with contemporary pop elements, Let Me Be Real is designed to resonate with both kids and adults.

● Label: Silver Comet Productions, LLC

● Distribution: Magic Star, the Global Kids and Family Entertainment Division of The Orchard (part of SONY Music Entertainment)

● Recommended ages: Kids age 5+

● Running time: 45 minutes

● Release Date: Will be available on all major platforms beginning September 26, 2024.

Track List:

Can You Hear Me

Pinky Promise

Let Me Be Real

Beam On

Green Dream

Mind of Sky

Nerding is Fun

Star Slugzz

Home

Part of Life

Climbing Tree