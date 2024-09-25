Georgia Connections: The Biblical Story of Mary Is Coming to Netflix

This winter, you’re invited to journey back in time to experience the story of the Nativity from a fresh perspective: through the eyes of Mary of Nazareth, the mother of Jesus Christ. Directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia) and written by Timothy Michael Hayes, this new biblical epic follows Mary, Joseph, and their newborn son, Jesus, as they flee the relentless pursuit of King Herod, portrayed by two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins.

Producers for the picture include Mary Aloe for Aloe Entertainment, Hannah Leader for Luna Film Productions, Gillian Hormel and Joshua Harris for Atlanta-based PeachTree Media Partners.

Josh Harris told us. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to share one of the greatest origin stories of the most iconic and revered female in history on arguably the most substantial media platform in modern times. Through Netflix, we will bring this powerful untold story to the world and everyone will understand, no matter their personal beliefs, why the most famous female in history is loved by so many.” Harris’ daughter, Georgian actress Mila Harris plays young Mary.

What is Mary about?

Mary is a coming-of-age biblical epic in which, following a miraculous conception, Mary is shunned and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby, Jesus, Mary and Joseph go on the run — bound together by fate and driven by courage — to save Jesus’ life at all costs.

Who’s in the cast of Mary?

The ensemble cast of Mary includes:

Anthony Hopkins ( The Father , The Silence of the Lambs ) as King Herod

, ) as King Herod Noa Cohen ( Silent Game , 8200 ) as Mary

, ) as Mary Ido Tako ( The Vanishing Soldier , Sky ) as Joseph

, ) as Joseph Mila Harris ( A Friend of the Family , The Hill )

, ) Stephanie Nur ( Lioness , 1883 )

, ) Susan Brown ( Game of Thrones , The Iron Lady )

, ) Keren Tzur ( A Borrowed Identity , Past Life )

, ) Ori Pfeffer ( Hacksaw Ridge , Jolt )

, ) Gudmundur Thorvaldsson ( Chasing Robert Barker , Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga )

, ) Hilla Vidor ( Funeral at Noon , Salsa Tel Aviv )

, ) Dudley O’Shaughnessy ( Montana , Top Boy )

, ) Eamon Farren ( Winchester , The Dig )

, ) Jade Croot ( The Machine , The Witcher )

, ) Charley Boon ( Synapse , The Life of Jesus Christ )

, ) Kelsie Lewis ( Stairs to Heaven )

) Jay Willick (The Brawler, Disturbing the Peace)

Mary will land on Netflix later this year.