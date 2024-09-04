Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Eddie Bradford Jr., Tax Partner, Frazier & Deeter LLC

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

Many artists, filmmakers, and athletes in Georgia find it possible to focus more clearly on what they do best. That’s because they have a local resource handling the finances that allow them to create, execute, and flourish.

That resource is Eddie Bradford Jr., Certified Public Account (CPA), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and tax partner with Atlanta’s Frazier & Deeter, an award-winning CPA and advisory company.

In a dynamic state where visionaries are warmly welcomed to birth their hopes and dreams, Bradford, a Georgia native, is known for his comprehensive and hands-on approach to client advisory. It’s a natural fit.

Leading a team of seasoned professionals at Frazier & Deeter, Bradford is known to deliver meticulous research, tax planning, and compliance services. Focusing on closely held businesses and high net-worth individuals, he has plied his expertise across the entertainment, sports, law, healthcare, and technology industries especially.

Perhaps the CPA is such a valuable ally for film and entertainment-related creatives because he can see beyond the numbers to the world-class vision and potential of Georgia’s human capital.

“I am fascinated by the Peach State’s many charms. [But] what I love most is the diversity that flourishes here, weaving together people from all walks of life into the fabric of our society,” Bradford says. “Beyond its iconic landscapes and landmarks, Georgia offers a myriad of opportunities for education and career growth, a testament to its progressive spirit and unwavering commitment to advancement. Georgia embraces its residents with open arms, fostering a sense of belonging that is truly unmatched.”

It’s a place where the numbers guy – with an MBA from Mercer University and a Bachelor’s in Accounting from the University of Georgia — can make a truly measurable difference.

“Georgia’s creative and entertainment industries are special due to the state’s attractive tax incentives, skilled workforce, and diverse locations — from urban cityscapes to rural countryside — making it a versatile destination for productions,” Bradford notes. “Ultimately, the state has become a hub for innovation, and is supportive of the creative industries, resulting in a welcoming environment for both established companies and emerging artists.”

Bradford’s expertise includes reviewing operating agreements and devising tax-saving strategies, including cost segregation, research and development credits, and Georgia film credits. Even before joining Frazier & Deeter in 2006, he was honing his skills and making his mark at an Atlanta-based accounting firm where he was honored with the University of Georgia’s 40 Under 40 award in 2020. And all along, he has sharpened his abilities to move the needle of the Creative Economy.

He sums up his contributions saying: “My expertise helps clients navigate complex tax regulations and financial challenges specific to their industries, enabling them to optimize their financial resources and operate more efficiently. By offering advisory services that align with the unique needs of the sports and entertainment industries, I am able to help facilitate the realization of creative visions and the successful execution of projects, enhancing the overall vibrancy and competitiveness of the Creative Economy in Georgia and beyond.”

Actively engaged in professional and civic circles, Bradford holds memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants (GSCPA), the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), and the Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA). He also serves on the boards of Genesis Innovation Academy, Quest CDC, and has previously contributed as treasurer for Healthy Nation Inc.

Bradford isn’t standing still, either. He keeps growing and finding ways to impact the Creative Economy in his home state.

“My mother’s dedication as an educator in Dekalb County instilled in me the importance of education and the impact it can have on shaping minds and futures,” he says. “Meanwhile, my father’s role as the former CFO of H.J. Russell & Company exemplified the virtues of diligence, financial acumen, and leadership.”

Then he adds, “Beyond professional insights, [my parents]imparted invaluable life lessons, teaching me the virtues of hard work, responsibility, and faith in a higher power. Their unwavering support and guidance continue to be my guiding light.”

