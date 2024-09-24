Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Jess Johannesen, Director, State & Local Tax, Aprio LLP

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Maximizing state tax benefits and minimizing state tax risks and exposures. These are two talents that keep tax advisor Jess Johannesen with Aprio LLP, a top 25 business advisory, tax, and accounting firm, a prominent asset to Georgia’s Creative Economy.

“I’m a Georgia boy born and raised, and there are too many reasons why Georgia is always on my mind: from Hank Aaron to Ronald Acuña Jr., from R.E.M. to Ludacris or Outkast, from Michelin-rated restaurants to food trucks, from mountain cabins to beaches, and from peanuts to peaches,” Johannesen says when you ask him what he loves most about the Peach State.

A University of Georgia “Double Dawg,” earning both undergraduate and master’s degrees while in Athens, Johannesen is known for his quick response time and technical proficiency — skills that keep top level multi-industry decision makers and business leaders seeking him out. State and local tax due diligence abilities are also part of the skills he packs.

When it comes to Georgia’s film and creative industries in particular, Johannesen helps his clients navigate the film tax credit, the jobs tax credit, and the interactive entertainment tax credit for game developers.

“While Georgia offers diverse landscapes for film production, [the state]also provides a diverse talent base for film and digital entertainment from fantastic universities across the state, such as through the Georgia Film Academy for film production or through technical institutes for technology/gaming talent,” he notes.

When asked how he views his own contributions to Georgia’s Creative Economy, Johannesen simply says, “I’m just a helpful resource to facilitate the creative talent in Georgia to keep doing what they do best. My efforts have helped production companies put more money back into the production process and employ more talent within the state, but the biggest impact is from the talent that produces the movies and shows we all love to watch, as well as the games that we all love to play.”

Along with his love for Georgia, Johannesen has a deep appreciation for Aprio and his work there.

“The entire Aprio family has had the greatest impact on where I am today,” he says. “When I first interned and then joined Aprio, I was just a kid trying to make a name for myself. My mentors and peers at Aprio have always invested in my ‘What’s Next,’ and have helped mold me into the husband, the father, and the professional that I am today.”

