Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Jonathan Harb, CEO and Executive Producer, Whiskeytree Inc./The Whiskytree Southern Corp

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

More than just a great name, renowned visual effects company Whiskeytree helps fortify Georgia’s bottom line. Owned and operating by Jonathan Harb, the San Rafael, California-based company opened in Alpharetta in January 2024 under the name The Whiskytree Southern Corp.

Harb and Whiskeytree’s creative roster includes dozens of streaming episodic projects and commercials, as well as all make and manner of special venue, AR/VR, and other computer graphics projects. Credits include visual effects executive producer, visual effects supervisor, digital matte supervisor, digital matte artist, digital artist, and concept and animatic artist on projects such as Masters of the Air, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Foundation, Thor (the first three films), Elysium, Iron Man, Rango, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Skyscraper, The Hunger Games, The Avengers, The Lone Ranger, The Revenant, Tron: Legacy, Warcraft, Mission: Impossible III, Eight Below, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Perfect Storm, the 3 Star Wars Prequels, Sleepy Hollow, Men in Black, and others.

In all of these projects, Harb manages client relationships, supervises and produces the work, directs numerous productions, and has contributed to more than 75 feature films. To have Harb and his company operating in Georgia is clearly a significant boon for the state’s Creative Economy. Alongside that, Harb exemplifies the work ethic, dedication, and persistence every Atlanta creative industry player touts as being vitally necessary to turn dreams into reality.

Harb started his career as a production assistant in the art department at Industrial Light & Magic, where he continued to work and grow from 1996-2007, before founding Whiskytree. Highlights of his creative career include receiving his first VES matte painting award, the first of its kind, from Peter Ellenshaw, the legendary traditional matte painter from the Golden Age of Hollywood, followed by a second VES award presented by Harrison Ellenshaw, the venerable traditional matte painter of Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Tron (1982) fame.

Notably, the Whiskeytree leader is also a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Visual Effects Branch).

In addition to his time as a supervisor, producer, and working artist, Harb’s experience includes international location work and all aspects of management and business operations. He has spoken at numerous computer graphics events around the world, and he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Industrial Design from The College of Design at North Carolina State University.

