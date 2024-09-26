Georgia Entertainment Announces ‘From Script to Screen’ Programming at the Sundance Film Festival 2025

Georgia Entertainment has announced plans to hold their signature ‘From Script to Screen’ event series at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival to spotlight the state’s resources, infrastructure, world class studio facilities and incentives. The Sundance Film Festival will be held Thursday, January 23 through Sunday, February 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“As we learned in the past year at Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival and Sundance 2024, it is vital for Georgia to be present at these key events. Through our activations, we have been able to share Georgia’s unique offerings to hundreds of qualified filmmakers from around the world,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “The Sundance Film Festival is a prime opportunity to highlight communities and organizations to qualified decision makers. We do that uniquely and intentionally through the exclusive events we host with curated guests.”

Over 1500 entertainment professionals have attended Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events in the past year. “We have found that Georgia is already on the mind of many filmmakers as a result of the state’s attractive film incentive. Our team builds upon this brand awareness to invite the most qualified producers and directors to engage with us at our invite-only events,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment.

The Sundance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the United States, bringing together the world’s leading filmmakers. “I’m a firm believer in the transformative potential of narratives fueled by genuine, individual voices. Georgia’s commitment to championing independent storytellers creates an opportunity to amplify their voices on a global scale,” concluded Moyet.

Georgia Entertainment’s slate of events starts with an invite only VIP Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Social on Friday, January 24. Additional activations will follow including ‘Made In Georgia’ panel discussions that will include leaders of Georgia’s film community sharing about the vast resources available to help make each project a success.

