Georgia Latino International Film Festival Announces 2024 Pepe Serna Award-Recipients

The Georgia Latino Film Festival is excited to announce the award recipients for this year’s festival. Renowned Peruvian Latin American artist, Mimy Succar, will be receiving the prestigious GALFA Rising Star Award. Adam Fisher from Shadow Box Studios in Atlanta will receive the CEO of the Year award for his outreach to diverse communities, and the development of Backlot Academy.

The Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta, Javier Diaz de Leon will present the Pepe Serna Lifetime Award, to actor and comedian, Paul Rodriguez. The GALFA Visionary Director award will be presented to Ben DeJesus on his distinguished director career. Legendary Latina actress Laura Patalano will be honored with the Pepe Serna Lifetime Achievement Actress Award for her remarkable contributions to cinema and her many award-winning films. Lastly, the honorable Consul General of Peru in Atlanta, Giancarlo Leon Collazos, will present proclamations to Mimy and her son, Tony.

French Stewart is being awarded the GALFA Ally Award. French is best known for his iconic role as Harry Solomon on the hit TV show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and inspector Gadget has enjoyed a diverse and successful career as an actor, producer, and philanthropist. With his unique comedic style, Stewart has starred in numerous television shows and films, earning a reputation for his memorable characters and versatility.

Lastly, John Gibson,VP of external and multicultural affairs will receive the GALFA DEI Award for his transformative work at Motion Picture Association. Since creating the MPA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program, John has cultivated key partnerships with more than 50 leading organizations, including the American Black Film Festival and Georgia Latino International Film Festival.

“Our award recipients exemplify excellence in their field, consistently setting high standards and leading the way in their careers,” says Dr. José Marquez, CEO of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. “They work tirelessly to promote gender equality, diversity, and authentic cultural representation in film and television, inspiring us all with their exceptional achievements.”

With less than two weeks away, the only Afro Latino film festival in the southeast country is setting the stage to welcome film aficionados, Georgia filmmakers, Latino creatives, celebrities, industry professionals, students and community members eager to celebrate Latino culture from around the world for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The excitement for the festival’s opening night VIP red carpet, film and reception is steadily building. The festival kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Gas South District Theater located at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA 3009. In addition to the Gas South District Theater, the four-day festival’s lineup of panels, workshops, films, networking opportunities, music, and food, will take place at the Regal Atlantic Station cinema, Shadow Box Studios, and Silvespot Cinema at the Battery located at 960 Battery Ave, SE Suite 5000, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Attendees will experience blended cultural celebrations with an introduction to the world premiere of Mimy and Tony: La Creación de Un Sueño. The captivating new film explores the life and legacy of Mimy Succar whose career spans over three two decades. She has performed her own songs in several venues around the world, including the Peruvian Japanese Club. The documentary features Mimy’s journey, highlighting her artistic achievements, career and the indelible mark she has made in the music and art world.

Mimy and Tony: La Creación de Un Sueño is directed by her son, Tony Succar, a three-time Grammy Award winner with an impressive list of artistic collaborations. He has worked with prominent artists in the Latin music genres, including Tito Nieves, La India, Jon Secada, Michael Stuart, and Jennifer Peña, to name a few.

Mimy and Tony Succar will bring their dynamic energy to the Georgia Latino Film Fiesta with a special performance featuring a few traditional Peruvian songs from Mimy’s extensive repertoire. On Saturday, September 28th, @ 8:00pm the duo will also perform songs from their Grammy-nominated album, Creation of a Dream, alongside a full Latin ensemble at Shadowbox Studios. Their performance will be a captivating celebration of Latin music, blending rich rhythms and cultural heritage for an unforgettable experience.

Each year, the festival attracts nearly 300 independent actors, producers, and directors and showcases over 60 screenings, featuring independent and international films, short films, animated works, documentaries, virtual reality, and music videos.

“We are thrilled to bring together filmmakers and film lovers for a weekend dedicated to the magic of cinema and the celebration of Latino culture,” said Yvette Moise, president and co-founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Georgia Latino International Film Festival. “Our festival continues to be a beacon of creativity, showcasing the very best in independent films, nurturing local talent, and promoting diversity in the industry.”

Attendees can purchase full festival passes, granting access to all events, screenings, and receptions.

For more information, schedules and screenings, visit the Georgia Latino International Film Festival.