Local talent, leaders joining Elizabeth Gilbert for weekend creativity retreat in North GA

Elizabeth Gilbert (author of Eat Pray Love and Big Magic) and Atlanta’s local The Working Actor Group (TWAG) are collaborating to host The Big Magic Retreat, a weekend event focused on creativity and wellness, to be held October 4-6, 2024, at Camp Coleman in Cleveland, GA.

Gilbert, a #1 New York Times and internationally bestselling author, has been named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Her TED talk, with over 21 million views, is among the most popular of all time. The centerpiece of the retreat will be a 4-hour creativity workshop led by Gilbert. The renowned author will also be featured in a series of other events throughout the weekend gathering in the scenic mountains of North Georgia.

In addition to Gilbert’s workshops, multiple other activities are planned for the retreat, including yoga, meditation, ropes and warrior courses, journaling, dance, music, art, campfires, spoken word, jewelry making, and poetry sharing.

Event leaders include:

Rhythmic Flow: African and Modern Movement with Saidah Nairobi: Saidah Nairobi has performed globally with musical icons such as Beyoncé, Ciara, Ne-Yo, and Usher. Her dance career includes countless music videos, Super Bowl Halftime performances, and feature films including Black Panther 2 and The Color Purple. Saidah is the author of “Leap of Faith: The Journey of a Dream,” detailing her journey from aspiring performer to global touring dancer. Passionate about coaching and mentoring young women, she serves on the board of directors for Pillars, a youth non-profit in Stone Mountain, GA. Saidah resides in Atlanta with her daughters and fur baby.

Intention Setting Meditation with Liza Colpa: Liza Colpa is a 500-ERYT and YACEP Yoga Alliance certified teacher, with additional certifications in Prenatal Yoga, Adaptive Gentle and Chair Yoga, and Yoga for Eating Disorder Awareness. She completed her meditation training with Meditation Magazine’s Kevin Ellerton. Liza has taught across South America and the Caribbean, working with a diverse range of students, including children and public figures. Her personal journey with yoga and meditation has helped her heal past wounds, anxieties, and generational traumas, and manifest a happier, healthier life. Liza’s intention is to help students deepen their practice both on and off the mat to cultivate a happier, healthier life. Yoga with Lindsay Wheeler: Lindsay Wheeler is a renowned yoga teacher, TED Talk speaker coach, workshop facilitator, and visionary executive leader. With over a decade of international teaching experience, Lindsay blends humor, authenticity, and profound knowledge of yoga philosophy to impact the wellness community. She integrates Sadhana yoga and neuroplasticity to foster resilience, emotional intelligence, and cognitive flexibility, cultivating a community characterized by presence and fluid, playful instruction that warmly welcomes all.

Japa Mala Bead Making with Luisa Vitor: With a strong connection to movement and spirituality, Luisa Vitor teaches yoga and creates beautiful Japa Malas. As an actress, she has appeared in shows such as Veep (HBO), Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (FOX), Superstore (NBC), and Wolfpack (Paramount Plus). Luisa prioritizes being a mom and embraces her authentic self. She believes that with enjoyment, she can learn to do anything and do it well. She is originally from the Philippines, and is a recent Georgia transplant from Los Angeles.

Spoken Word Poetry with Zsane Jhe: Zsane Jhè is a powerful spoken word poet and storyteller who empowers people to embrace their truth and highlights our shared humanity. As an actress, Zsane has recurred on several series including David Makes Man produced by Oprah and Michael B. Jordan, the Amazon series The Underground Railroad, HBO’s Watchmen, and the CW’s Black Lightning. She will soon star in the Netflix feature Rebel Ridge.

Affirmation Art with Steffi Nicole: Steffi Nicole is an artist, clothing designer, Goddess Scholar, and author, known as an “Energy Healer for Environments.” She authored “Mother’s Tongue,” a self-love planner designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit. Steffi is a Georgia Women’s Policy Institute Fellow with an MA in Women’s Spirituality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Committed to uplifting the human spirit, Steffi inspires others through vibrant colors, bold lines, and art. Her sessions invite participants to create affirmations woven into mixed media art pieces, transforming personal challenges into visually inspiring expressions of courage and resilience.

“The Atlanta creative community is continually enriched by so many vibrant, talented people, and the courses to be held throughout the weekend will add to that energy,” said Wes Jetton, co-owner of TWAG. “Sponsorships are still available, offering businesses and individuals the opportunity to collaborate.”

“You do not need to be a professional artist, writer, or maker in order to join this workshop. You don’t even need to be an amateur artist! The exercises we do will be interesting, approachable and intuitive. All you will need is a notebook, a pen, and an open mind,” Gilbert said. “I have led this workshop with everyone from middle school students to Fortune 500 executives (and even the executives could do it!) Truly, this is designed for everyone.”

Registration for the retreat opened in November and already numerous participants from around the world, and from diverse industries and backgrounds, have signed up.

“Liz’s classes and lectures focus on the value of seizing the opportunity and living a life guided by creativity rather than fear,” said TWAG founder and co-owner Lauren Halperin. “This retreat is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to work with Liz, face-to-face, to unlock their own creativity, identify passions, and kickstart projects.”

Participants will have the option to stay on-site at Camp Coleman, as cabin housing is provided within the $850 all-inclusive, base registration fee, or to commute if they prefer. The registration deadline is September 14.

To learn more about the Big Magic Retreat, visit www.twagatl.com/retreat. For sponsorship opportunities, visit www.twagatl.com/retreatsponsor .