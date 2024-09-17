Mayor’s Office of Technology and Innovation Partners with Atlanta Collegiate Entrepreneurship Syndicate to Host “Avant South”

The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Technology and Innovation, in collaboration with the Atlanta Collegiate Entrepreneurship Syndicate (ACES), will host Avant South—the city’s groundbreaking event designed to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advancement. The event will take place on Monday,October 7, 2024, at the Exhibition Hall on Georgia Tech’s campus with television host and producer Maria Taylor as the keynote speaker.

Avant South is a key initiative in the City of Atlanta’s ambitious goal to position itself as one of the top five technology and entrepreneurial hubs in the nation. With a focus on empowering the next generation of innovators, the event is designed to inspire and connect students, faculty, entrepreneurs and industry professionals.

“In Atlanta, we understand the importance of community and equity in innovation. To fuel Atlanta’s rise to a top five technology hub, events like this are crucial to scaling our technology infrastructure and creating a network of incubators, accelerators and financial backers to grow and keep our own talent right here at home,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Participants can choose from four focused tracks featuring leading innovators in media and entertainment, sports, digital arts and entrepreneurship. Sessions and panels will provide insights into the future of these industries and explore the impact and potential of rapidly advancing technologies. The event will also include an immersive Innovation Showcase, where attendees can engage with cutting-edge products and technologies.

“As the City’s first Senior Technology Advisor, I am proud to help bring this event to Atlanta and connect our technology workforce with like-minded professionals and creatives,” said Donald Beamer. “We hope attendees will come and experience some of what makes Atlanta a great place to build and thrive with the abundance of talent and brilliance across our colleges.”

Avant South will feature a stellar lineup of industry leaders who are driving innovation and shaping the future, including Julie Ann Crommett, president of Collective Moxie; Brennen Dicker, executive director of CMII at Georgia State University; Fonz Morris, Lead Product Designer at Netflix; Ken Durand, director at Boomtown Accelerators; Abe Geiger, chief product officer at U.S. Soccer; Erik Gordon, vice president of Corporate Relations at FilmHedge; Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming; Craig King, CEO and co-founder of Rap Plug; Albert Dankwa, content program manager at Xbox; Albert Ng, CEO of Misapplied Sciences; Frank Patterson, President of Trilith Studios; Julie Straw, executive director of RE:IMAGINE; and Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film Office.

ACES is a coalition of prestigious Atlanta institutions, including Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine and Spelman College. The partnership plays a critical role in cultivating a collaborative environment that strengthens Atlanta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event underscores Atlanta’s dedication to becoming a global leader in tech and innovation, and the community is invited to join in this transformative experience. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting avantsouth.com.