Motion Picture Association Adds Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios as Newest Member

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) today announced Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios will become the newest member of the global trade association, joining the world’s largest film, TV, and streaming companies.

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios will formally join the MPA on Oct. 1, making it the association’s seventh member. Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios joins Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery as a member of the MPA.

“The MPA is the global voice for a growing and evolving industry, and welcoming Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios to our ranks will broaden our collective policymaking and content protection efforts on behalf of our most innovative and creative companies,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA. “MPA studios fuel local economies, drive job creation, enrich cultures, and bolster communities everywhere they work. With Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios among our roster of extraordinary members, the MPA will have an even larger voice for the world’s greatest storytellers.”

“Amazon’s mission is to entertain customers around the world with compelling film and television. In order to do that, we must support storytellers, while also helping to sustain a robust entertainment industry that works for both studios and our creative partners,” said Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are proud to join the MPA and its member studios in their collective efforts to protect creators, content, and consumers worldwide.”

The global association works to advance the industry, protect members’ content, defend the creative and artistic freedoms of storytellers, and support innovative distribution models that expand viewing choices for audiences everywhere.

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios has worked with the association since 2017 as a governing board member of the MPA’s Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world’s leading anti-piracy coalition. Additionally, MGM was a member of the association from 1928 until 2005. Rivkin recruited Netflix to join the association in 2019.