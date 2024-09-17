Universal Production Services holds open house at Assembly Studios (Pictures, Reel)

Universal Production Services held an open house at Assembly Studios on Sept. 7. The event was an opportunity for the team to shine a spotlight on their world class stages, costumes, lighting + grip, sign shop, expendables and transportation services. (Pictures below, reel here.)

This festive event was filled with fun activities for the families of industry professionals with a scavenger hunt, football, food, music and more!

“We are so excited to welcome the Georgia production community to the Studio and showcase all the support we have available. Our goal is to be a creative home for all productions,” said Beth Talbert, Vice President of Assembly Studio Operations for Universal Production Services.

Assembly Studios is the city’s newest and most expansive studio complex. Considered a hub for innovation, it was build on the grounds of a former General Motors Assembly Plant. Assembly Studios stands as a nod to both the past, present and future of the evolution of the creative industries.

Photo Credit: Kendall Haynes