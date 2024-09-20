Netflix Hosts Star Studded ‘Geeked Week’ Event In Atlanta, Live Streamed Globally

By Rosa Waite, Director of Creative Operations

Netflix delivered an unforgettable experience to Georgians last night with a start studded ‘Geeked Week’ event at The Eastern in Reynoldstown.

The event, Netflix’s 4th annual celebration of film, TV, and fan culture, was hosted live for a packed crowd and live streamed on Twitch, X, and YouTube for fans around the world. The program included surprise appearances, interactive games, and first-looks of highly-anticipated productions.

The night’s host, Joe Manganiello (known for True Blood & Magic Mike), invited acclaimed guests on stage to share exclusive content. The stars of the latest iteration of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dallas James Liu and Ian Ousley, made an appearance to tease their second season and reveal the casting of newcomer Miya Cech as Toph (a long awaited fan favorite character).

Manganiello also sat down for a fireside chat with cast members from upcoming films Don’t Move and It’s What’s Inside. The It’s What’s Inside stars, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, and Gavin Leatherwood, wowed the audience with a never-before-seen clip. Don’t Move stars Finn Wittrock and Kelsey Asbille followed this up by screening the world premiere of the film’s first trailer.

Cobra Kai’s Xolo Mariduena and Jacob Bertrand co-hosted the ‘Fan Zone’ portion of the show; giving their insights into some of their Netflix favorites. They received a surprise shoutout from Zack Snyder (known for Justice League & Rebel Moon), who teased his newest projects before inducting a fan into Netflix’s new ‘Hall of Fandom.’

Fans were also treated to sneak peeks from major Netflix hits like Black Mirror, Squid Game, Arcane, and Stranger Things, while Manganiello closed the night with a major announcement: he will be joining the cast of One Piece as the long-awaited character Mr. O, a role he described as a dream come true.

The night solidified Netflix’s ‘Geeked Week’ as a must-see celebration of fan culture, leaving the audience excited for what’s to come and reminding everyone that “Fandom is forever.”

Photo Credit: Rosa Waite