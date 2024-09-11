Netflix’s Geeked Week 24

Geeked Week Live

Geeked Week is back for the fourth year, and this time we’re coming to you live from Atlanta. This year kicks off on September 16 and culminates with Geeked Week Live, an in-person fan event at 8 pm ET on September 19 in Downtown Atlanta at The Eastern. Expect sneak peeks, news and surprises from titles including Squid Game, Arcane, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Don’t Move, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Monument Valley 3, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Devil May Cry and more.

Tickets are now available at GeekedWeek.com, and admittance will be on a first-come, first-served basis. But if you can’t make it to Atlanta, fear not: There are plenty of other ways you can get geeked and participate in Geeked Week this year, both virtually and IRL.

“Twilight of the Gods” Advance Screening with Zack Snyder

Join Zack Snyder in-person at Geeked Week for a sneak peek of the first two episodes of Netflix’s “Twilight of the Gods”! 7 PM Doors Open | 8 PM Screening Stars.

Claim your tickets at https:// TwilightoftheGodsScreening. eventbrite.com

Geeked Hall of Fandom Awards to Celebrate the Biggest Fans

This year, for the first time, the best fans (as voted by other fans) will be inducted into a permanent Geeked Hall of Fandom as a testament to their amazing cosplay, art, crafts and creations around Netflix Geeked titles. The fans with the most votes will be honored on stage during Geeked Week Live and presented by Netflix talent with a custom award.

Voting begins September 9 on GeekedWeek.com.

Get in on the Fun with Geeked Week Activations

The week-long celebration will also include special experiences like Geeks Who Drink trivia on September 16, Atlanta-area events like Geeked Ink with creator-collab Netflix-inspired tattoos on September 18 from 11-7 pm ET at Apocalypse Tattoo in Buckhead, and event attendees can also visit the Netflix Has Games lounge to play the latest games.

Checkout the full lineup of these events and more on GeekedWeek.com.