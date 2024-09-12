New podcast explores change-making

A new podcast out now, “You Got Moxie,” explores the “how” of change-making.

Host Julie Ann Crommett uses her background in media, entertainment, and inclusion, Julie Ann brings you inspiring conversations with changemakers and innovators who are making a real impact.

Each episode dives into the challenges, steps, and persistence required to drive meaningful change across various industries. If you’re seeking actionable insights and real stories beyond the headlines, this podcast is for you.

Tune in, get inspired, and remember—you got this, and you got moxie. Visit collectivemoxie.com to learn more, and subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Available on YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pandora | Amazon Music | iHeart Radio