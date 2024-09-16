Paramount Holds Special Event in Georgia to Celebrate Season 2 of ‘Tulsa King’

On Friday evening, Paramount organized a special showing of the first two episodes of the second season of ‘Tulsa King’ for a group of VIP guests hosted by Senator & Chairman Matt Brass. Georgia Entertainment was honored to join alongside the Motion Picture Association to support the small gathering.

The screening was held at the All Movie Hotel – part of Francis Ford Coppola’s Family Hideaways Collection. The Peachtree City hotel was built with a screening room and state of the art post production facility.

‘Tulsa King’ was created by Taylor Sheridan and produced by 101 Studios. One of the top streaming shows, season two was shot in Georgia. The new season is available on Paramount +.

