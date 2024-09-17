RE:IMAGINE Marks 10 Years of Transforming Atlanta’s Next Generation With “The Soul of Storytelling” Interactive Art Experience

RE:IMAGINE is thrilled to invite the community to celebrate ten years of empowering Atlanta’s next generation of storytellers. Join them on Thursday, September 26, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 100 Flat Shoals Ave SE, for an evening filled with food, fun, and games that celebrate the heart and soul of Atlanta’s vibrant storytelling tradition.

Over the past decade, RE:IMAGINE has played a vital role in nurturing Atlanta’s creative community, helping emerging filmmakers and digital media artists bring their voices to the forefront. The city’s storytelling legacy, rooted in movements like the Civil Rights era, the rise of hip-hop, and the unity inspired by the Olympics, continues to inspire change and shape the cultural fabric of Atlanta today.

RE:IMAGINE will honor the stories that have shaped Atlanta and the people who’ve helped cultivate its rich culture. From generations past to today’s young creators, Atlanta’s stories are powerful expressions of shared history, and they continue to define the city’s dynamic character.

The celebration will be a casual, family-friendly event, featuring delicious food, local beer, games, and a special documentary screening by RE:IMAGINE students. This film, created by Atlanta’s future storytellers, captures the essence of the city told through the eyes of the next generation. Tickets are available for $20, and can be purchased online now!

“This event is a tribute to the power of storytelling that unites and inspires us,” remarked Julie Foster Straw, Executive Director of RE:IMAGINE. “We are excited to honor the past and look toward the future as the students continue to build Atlanta’s storytelling legacy.”

RE:IMAGINE is proud to acknowledge the major funding that makes our operations possible, provided by Apple, Georgia Council for the Arts, Intuit MailChimp, and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Major funding for our programs is generously provided by Gwinnett Entertainment Travel & Tourism, United Way of Greater Atlanta, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Stand Together Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

RE:IMAGINE is also thrilled to partner with three incredible promotional partners: Atlanta Influences Everything, Atlanta Film Society, and Georgia Entertainment News.