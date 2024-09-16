Steven Spielberg’s next project to film in Georgia in 2025

Universal Pictures had announced that Spielberg’s film, possibly titled “The Dish,” will open in theaters on May 15, 2026. It’s unclear what the project is about, though it was already reported to be a “UFO” film. The studio has also described it as a “new original event film.”

This is said to be Spielberg’s return to the alien genre, a topic that has obsessed the filmmaker for many decades, specifically in films such as “ET,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and “War of the Worlds.”

