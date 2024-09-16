Creative Economy Journal: 200 Most Influential

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Steven Spielberg’s next project to film in Georgia in 2025
Steven Spielberg courtesy of Gage Skidmore
Courtesy of Gage Skidmore

Steven Spielberg’s next project to film in Georgia in 2025

0
By on Culture/Arts, Engage, Film & TV, News

Universal Pictures had announced that Spielberg’s film, possibly titled “The Dish,” will open in theaters on May 15, 2026. It’s unclear what the project is about, though it was already reported to be a “UFO” film. The studio has also described it as a “new original event film.”

This is said to be Spielberg’s return to the alien genre, a topic that has obsessed the filmmaker for many decades, specifically in films such as “ET,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and “War of the Worlds.”

Read more at World of Reel.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.