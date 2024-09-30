The Atlanta Women’s Film Festival Returns to Spotlight Female Filmmakers

The Atlanta Women’s Film Festival is set to make a return on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at the Limelight Theater, located at 349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312. This event is a celebration of female filmmakers, directors, writers, producers, actors, and female-centered storylines, offering a dynamic platform for women in the film industry to showcase their talents and connect with an incredibly supportive film community.

The festival will feature an exciting lineup of events, including live screening blocks of films, followed by engaging Q&A sessions with the filmmakers. Additionally, attendees can look forward to table reads for the screenplays in competition, providing a unique insight into the storytelling process. Live panels with influential women in the film industry will also be a highlight, offering invaluable perspectives and inspiring discussions on the evolving landscape of cinema.

Beyond the screenings and panels, the Atlanta Women’s Film Festival offers ample opportunities for networking, fostering connections between filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts. The event will culminate with an awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding achievements in filmmaking and storytelling.

This year’s festival promises to be a memorable occasion, filled with creativity, inspiration, and a celebration of women’s voices in cinema. It is a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the art of film and the advancement of female talent in the industry.

For tickets and schedule, please visit the following link.